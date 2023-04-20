News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
1 hour ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case

RETRO: Taking you back to the Wigan news of 2003

Here is a selection of photographs of Wigan news and events in 2003, including a cheque presentation, an autograph signing and a protest.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO – 2003

2003 - Parents and pupils outside Wigan town Hall as they protest against the proposed closure of Marsh Green primary School.

1. 2003

2003 - Parents and pupils outside Wigan town Hall as they protest against the proposed closure of Marsh Green primary School. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Staff at Tesco Extra, Central Park, promote the 2003 Race for Life.

2. 2003

Staff at Tesco Extra, Central Park, promote the 2003 Race for Life. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
2003 - The 1st Orrell Beaver Scouts celebrate winning a trophy and medals.

3. 2003

2003 - The 1st Orrell Beaver Scouts celebrate winning a trophy and medals. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
2003 - pupils at Ashton Cansfield High Specialist Language College

4. 2003

2003 - pupils at Ashton Cansfield High Specialist Language College Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Wigan