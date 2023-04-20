RETRO: Taking you back to the Wigan news of 2003
Here is a selection of photographs of Wigan news and events in 2003, including a cheque presentation, an autograph signing and a protest.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
2003 - Parents and pupils outside Wigan town Hall as they protest against the proposed closure of Marsh Green primary School. Photo: staff
Staff at Tesco Extra, Central Park, promote the 2003 Race for Life. Photo: staff
2003 - The 1st Orrell Beaver Scouts celebrate winning a trophy and medals. Photo: staff
2003 - pupils at Ashton Cansfield High Specialist Language College Photo: staff