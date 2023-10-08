News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Taking you back to the Wigan news of 2006

Here is a selection of stories and events captured on film by photographer Frank Orrell in 2006.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan – 2006

The Van Dunk Brothers entertain 4 year old Molly Quinn from Pemberton during their performance in Market Place for the Hot on the Streets festival on Wednesday 31st of May 2006.

1. 2006

The Van Dunk Brothers entertain 4 year old Molly Quinn from Pemberton during their performance in Market Place for the Hot on the Streets festival on Wednesday 31st of May 2006.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER Catherine Stevens handles a falcon which was one of the birds of prey brought to Kingsdown High School by Richard Cooper from Silverband Falconry as part of the school's Medieval day on Wednesday 29th of March 2006.

2. 2006

BIRDS OF A FEATHER Catherine Stevens handles a falcon which was one of the birds of prey brought to Kingsdown High School by Richard Cooper from Silverband Falconry as part of the school's Medieval day on Wednesday 29th of March 2006.

Hollyoaks star, Carley Stenson, who played Steph Dean in the soap cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Laura Leanne & Co hair salon in Shevington with owner, Laura Crompton, left, and her sister and top stylist Natalie, right, on Thursday 28th of September 2006.

3. 2006

Hollyoaks star, Carley Stenson, who played Steph Dean in the soap cuts the ribbon to officially open the new Laura Leanne & Co hair salon in Shevington with owner, Laura Crompton, left, and her sister and top stylist Natalie, right, on Thursday 28th of September 2006.

A 6 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Tyke back with owner Tommy Shorrock and workers on the Bradley Hall Trading Estate, Standish, who were upset when he went missing for 3 months, Front, Johnny Ainsworth and Dan Foster, back, Steven Hughes, Matt Walsh, Terry Rainford and Norman Hardman. Tyke was popular with all the businesses on the trading estate when he used to pay his daily visit. He was found in Skelmersdale and taken to Leigh dog kennels where he was recognised from his identity chip and reunited with owner Tommy who ran TA Vehicles in May 2006.

4. 2006

A 6 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Tyke back with owner Tommy Shorrock and workers on the Bradley Hall Trading Estate, Standish, who were upset when he went missing for 3 months, Front, Johnny Ainsworth and Dan Foster, back, Steven Hughes, Matt Walsh, Terry Rainford and Norman Hardman. Tyke was popular with all the businesses on the trading estate when he used to pay his daily visit. He was found in Skelmersdale and taken to Leigh dog kennels where he was recognised from his identity chip and reunited with owner Tommy who ran TA Vehicles in May 2006.

