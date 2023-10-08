RETRO: Taking you back to the Wigan news of 2006

4 . 2006

A 6 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Tyke back with owner Tommy Shorrock and workers on the Bradley Hall Trading Estate, Standish, who were upset when he went missing for 3 months, Front, Johnny Ainsworth and Dan Foster, back, Steven Hughes, Matt Walsh, Terry Rainford and Norman Hardman. Tyke was popular with all the businesses on the trading estate when he used to pay his daily visit. He was found in Skelmersdale and taken to Leigh dog kennels where he was recognised from his identity chip and reunited with owner Tommy who ran TA Vehicles in May 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell