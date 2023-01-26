RETRO: Vintage scenes of Wigan town centre (1960s to '80s)

1 . RETRO

Retro 1960s A great shot of Wigan town centre in the 1960s looking down Market Street when it was open to two way traffic. The public convenience can be seen opposite Jackson the Taylors with a line of now classic cars namely a Rover P5 a Ford Anglia a Hillman Hunter, a Vauxhall Cresta and a Rover 2000, and on the other side The Black Horse pub with Tetley sign. Further along a delivery van is replenishing stocks of pies and double decker buses take shoppers into town. Towards Queens Hall is The Crofter's Arms on the left of the picture

Photo: Gary Brunskill