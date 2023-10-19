News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Vintage views of Wigan

Looking into our extensive photographic archive with a collection of vintage views of well-known Wigan streets, some scenes date back to the late 1800s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan street scenes 1800s-1970s.

Market Place in 1898 and a closing down sale at Barlow's book shop prior to demolition of the premises and Atherton and Gould next door to make way for the building of Library Street. The building on the left is now The Moon Under Water pub. Photo: Frank Orrell

Make way for the horse and cart. Rush hour, somewhere around Wigan, possibly Up Holland, in the early part of last century. Photo: Frank Orrell

Part of the old St. John's school which was demolished to make way for North Way in Wigan town centre. Photo: Frank Orrell

The old doctors' surgery building at the junction of High Street and School Lane, Standish, in 1980 where Subway and the Spar supermarket is now. Photo: Frank Orrell

