RETRO: Vintage views of Wigan

Looking into our extensive photographic archive with a collection of vintage views of well-known Wigan streets, some scenes date back to the late 1800s.
Wigan street scenes 1800s-1970s.
1. RETRO
Market Place in 1898 and a closing down sale at Barlow's book shop prior to demolition of the premises and Atherton and Gould next door to make way for the building of Library Street. The building on the left is now The Moon Under Water pub.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
Make way for the horse and cart. Rush hour, somewhere around Wigan, possibly Up Holland, in the early part of last century. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Part of the old St. John's school which was demolished to make way for North Way in Wigan town centre. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
The old doctors' surgery building at the junction of High Street and School Lane, Standish, in 1980 where Subway and the Spar supermarket is now. Photo: Frank Orrell