RETRO: What was making the news in Wigan in the 1960s?

Here’s a fascinating selection of photographs accompanying Wigan news and features taken by our now retired press photographer Frank Orrell in 1960s.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

Retro – 1960s

1. 1969

An injured fireman is helped by colleagues during the huge fire at John England's Gidlow Mills factory near Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of October 1969.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1967

Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1967

The fashions of the day modelled by girls at The Deanery High School, Wigan, in 1967.

Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1966

Hindley clog maker Harry Hurst at work in November 1966. Harry's son Walter carried on the tradition for many years afterwards.

Photo: Frank Orrell

