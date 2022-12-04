RETRO: What was making the news in Wigan in the 1960s?
Here’s a fascinating selection of photographs accompanying Wigan news and features taken by our now retired press photographer Frank Orrell in 1960s.
By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago
1. 1969
An injured fireman is helped by colleagues during the huge fire at John England's Gidlow Mills factory near Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of October 1969.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1967
Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1967
The fashions of the day modelled by girls at The Deanery High School, Wigan, in 1967.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1966
Hindley clog maker Harry Hurst at work in November 1966. Harry's son Walter carried on the tradition for many years afterwards.
Photo: Frank Orrell