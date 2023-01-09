News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

RETRO: What was making the Wigan news in 1990?

It’s amazing to think that 1990 is now a third of a century ago.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

Many of the events pictured here may still feel fresh in older readers’ memories. We hope this gallery conjures up some fond ones.

1. 1990

Celebrating their big win on television's Bullseye show in December 1990 are Wigan's Griffin pub darts stars Derek Wilding, left, and Mark Vidler. They actually won the star prize of a speedboat but decided to accept the cash equivalent as well as prizes including a dishwasher, cordless telephone, personal stereo, video recorder, food processor, an electrical knife and £362 cash. Welsh professional darts star Brian Cairns won £600 in the charity throw which the lads split between Wigan Hospice and Chorley Children's Hospice Appeal.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

2. 1990

The Duchess of Gloucester talks to nurses before officially opening the Elderly Care Unit at Whelley Hospital on Wednesday 12th of September 1990.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

3. 1990

The Duchess of Gloucester chats to patients after officially opening the Elderly Care Unit at Whelley Hospital on Wednesday 12th of September 1990.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales

4. 1990

A Wigan Boys' Brigade Battalion Junior Section cross country race at Aspull on Saturday 17th of February 1990.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Wigan