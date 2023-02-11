News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: What was making the Wigan news in the 1980s?

We have fund-raising walks, a beauty contest and vintage street scenes in these snapshots of 1980s Wigan.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

Retro 1986 - Charity walkers arrive at Wigan Pier

Photo: Gary Brunskill

Retro 1983 - Big hearted youngsters on their sponsored walk in Ashton for charity

Photo: Gary Brunskill

A busy Wigan bus station on Hope Street in February 1981.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Retro 1986 - Walkers at Haigh Hall take a break from fud raising for the blind.

Photo: Gary Brunskill

