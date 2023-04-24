RETRO: Wigan buildings and scenes in the 1990s

2 . 1994

The old Wigan Grammar School pictured in March 1994 when it was at the transitory stage between being Mesnes High School and the Linacre Outpatients Centre. In the foreground is the Drumcroon Gallery with Mesnes Park and the old Rylands Mill which when it closed became John England Mail Order then Wigan Technical College's Pagefield Building. Picture by Jon Snape Photo: Jon Snape