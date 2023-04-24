News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
4 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
4 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
5 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
7 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

RETRO: Wigan buildings and scenes in the 1990s

We are looking back to the decade of the 1990s when we captured on film all sorts of familiar buildings, shops and scenes in and around Wigan.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO: 1990s

A view down Gidlow Lane towards Eckersley Mill and St. James Church, Poolstock, in November 1999.

1. 1999

A view down Gidlow Lane towards Eckersley Mill and St. James Church, Poolstock, in November 1999. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The old Wigan Grammar School pictured in March 1994 when it was at the transitory stage between being Mesnes High School and the Linacre Outpatients Centre. In the foreground is the Drumcroon Gallery with Mesnes Park and the old Rylands Mill which when it closed became John England Mail Order then Wigan Technical College's Pagefield Building. Picture by Jon Snape

2. 1994

The old Wigan Grammar School pictured in March 1994 when it was at the transitory stage between being Mesnes High School and the Linacre Outpatients Centre. In the foreground is the Drumcroon Gallery with Mesnes Park and the old Rylands Mill which when it closed became John England Mail Order then Wigan Technical College's Pagefield Building. Picture by Jon Snape Photo: Jon Snape

Photo Sales
The Carmelite nuns convent at Roby Mill in July 1997. It was the 80th anniversary of the convent that year and it was threatened with closure due to lack of vocations.

3. 1997

The Carmelite nuns convent at Roby Mill in July 1997. It was the 80th anniversary of the convent that year and it was threatened with closure due to lack of vocations. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A view from March 1994 of Wigan Cricket Club's Bull Hey ground with Wigan Subscription Bowling Club just behind and in the distance Springfield Park, home of Wigan Athletic. Picture by Jon Snape.

4. 1994

A view from March 1994 of Wigan Cricket Club's Bull Hey ground with Wigan Subscription Bowling Club just behind and in the distance Springfield Park, home of Wigan Athletic. Picture by Jon Snape. Photo: Jon Snape

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Wigan