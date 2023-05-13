RETRO: Wigan charity events in 2007

Wrightington Hospital League of Friends volunteers Barbara Lambert, left, Sandra Woods, Olwen Winstanley and Betty Turner present fellow committee member Jim Taylor, also a member of the Handicapped Children's Pilgrimage Trust with a cheque for £450 raised through car boot sales in summer. The money will help send a child to Lourdes at Easter. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Woodfield Primary School School Council celebrate achieving Healthy School status with head teacher Julie Charnley, Pete Coulson, from the council's Children and Young People's Services, David Layland, chair of governors, and school inspector Jim Kidd. Photo: Nick Fairhurst