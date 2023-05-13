News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan charity events in 2007

Pictures from a variety of fund-raising events, along with other stories that we covered in Wigan back in 2007.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th May 2023, 12:30 BST

RETRO – 2007

Anthony Longshaw about to get a rude awakening at the Children In Need pyjama party at Morrisons in Wigan town centre as Claire Eccles gets ready to wax his legs.

1. 2007

Anthony Longshaw about to get a rude awakening at the Children In Need pyjama party at Morrisons in Wigan town centre as Claire Eccles gets ready to wax his legs. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Wrightington Hospital League of Friends volunteers Barbara Lambert, left, Sandra Woods, Olwen Winstanley and Betty Turner present fellow committee member Jim Taylor, also a member of the Handicapped Children's Pilgrimage Trust with a cheque for £450 raised through car boot sales in summer. The money will help send a child to Lourdes at Easter.

2. 2007

Wrightington Hospital League of Friends volunteers Barbara Lambert, left, Sandra Woods, Olwen Winstanley and Betty Turner present fellow committee member Jim Taylor, also a member of the Handicapped Children's Pilgrimage Trust with a cheque for £450 raised through car boot sales in summer. The money will help send a child to Lourdes at Easter. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Pudsey pals at Platt Bridsge Community School from ( Left) Daniel, Tamzin, Thomas, and Keavi from Y2 at their Pajama Party

3. 2007

Pudsey pals at Platt Bridsge Community School from ( Left) Daniel, Tamzin, Thomas, and Keavi from Y2 at their Pajama Party Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Woodfield Primary School School Council celebrate achieving Healthy School status with head teacher Julie Charnley, Pete Coulson, from the council's Children and Young People's Services, David Layland, chair of governors, and school inspector Jim Kidd.

4. 2007

Woodfield Primary School School Council celebrate achieving Healthy School status with head teacher Julie Charnley, Pete Coulson, from the council's Children and Young People's Services, David Layland, chair of governors, and school inspector Jim Kidd. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Related topics:Wigan