3. 1996

Nicola, eight, and Jamie Jones, five, who had their Christmas ruined when their presents caught fire pictured with firefighters from Blue Watch Wigan, who rallied round with the help of local stores who included Asda British Home Stores and John Menzies who donated toys and gifts for the youngsters. The firemen are, from left, Geoff Fazackerley, Jim Webster Neil Constantine Howard Yates and Joe Steven.

Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW