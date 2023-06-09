RETRO: Wigan in 1965
A selection of photographs of news, sports and events in Wigan in 1965.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
1. RETRO
Retro 1965 - Wigan Magic Circle demonstration Photo: SUBMITTED
2. 1965
Wigan rugby fans queue up along Hilton Street leading to Central Park to buy tickets for a cup semi-final against Swinton in 1965. Photo: STAFF
3. 1965
Billy Boston in typical action on the wing after taking a pass from the grounded Eric Ashton in the match against Oldham in 1965. Photo: STAFF
4. Retro 1965
Retro 1965 - Wigan Magic Circle demonstration - Some camera trickery with a double exposure on negative film 1960's style Photo: SUBMITTED