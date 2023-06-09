News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan in 1965

A selection of photographs of news, sports and events in Wigan in 1965.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

WIGAN – 1965

Retro 1965 - Wigan Magic Circle demonstration

1. RETRO

Retro 1965 - Wigan Magic Circle demonstration

Wigan rugby fans queue up along Hilton Street leading to Central Park to buy tickets for a cup semi-final against Swinton in 1965.

2. 1965

Wigan rugby fans queue up along Hilton Street leading to Central Park to buy tickets for a cup semi-final against Swinton in 1965.

Billy Boston in typical action on the wing after taking a pass from the grounded Eric Ashton in the match against Oldham in 1965.

3. 1965

Billy Boston in typical action on the wing after taking a pass from the grounded Eric Ashton in the match against Oldham in 1965.

Retro 1965 - Wigan Magic Circle demonstration - Some camera trickery with a double exposure on negative film 1960's style

4. Retro 1965

Retro 1965 - Wigan Magic Circle demonstration - Some camera trickery with a double exposure on negative film 1960's style

