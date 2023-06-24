News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan in 1982

Summer fun, shop closures and a soccer star were among the events and people caught on camera by our photographers in Wigan in 1982.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

Wigan – 1982

All the fun of the fair in Wigan during the May bank holiday 1982

1. 1982

All the fun of the fair in Wigan during the May bank holiday 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982

2. 1982

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1980s

3. 1982

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1980s Photo: Gary Brunskill

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982

4. 1982

RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill

