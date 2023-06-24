RETRO: Wigan in 1982
Summer fun, shop closures and a soccer star were among the events and people caught on camera by our photographers in Wigan in 1982.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
1. 1982
All the fun of the fair in Wigan during the May bank holiday 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. 1982
RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. 1982
RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1980s Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. 1982
RETRO - Wigan youngsters enjoy fun and games during school holidays in 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill