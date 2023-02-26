News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan mills

They were the engine room of Wigan’s economy for generations and employed large parts of the local population (particularly women). And our photographers regularly visited these workplaces for various features in decades past.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

Here is a nostalgic selection.

1. RETRO

Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. RETRO

Workers at Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. RETRO

Time for a mug of tea at Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.

Photo: Frank Orrell

4. RETRO

Eckersleys Mill, Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, still in full production in 1967. The cotton mill finally closed down in the early 1970s.

Photo: Frank Orrell

