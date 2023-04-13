News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan news and events in 2007

Charity events, Comic Relief, certificates and celebrations, as we look back at events covered by our photographers in 2007.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO: 2007 – compiled by Gary Brunskill

2007 - Wigan fire fighters, Mike Samuels, Martyn Smith, Phill Capstick and Brian Cattrell with sponges at the ready for their charity car wash in aid of the Fire Services National Benevolent FundRichard

1. 2007

2007 - Wigan fire fighters, Mike Samuels, Martyn Smith, Phill Capstick and Brian Cattrell with sponges at the ready for their charity car wash in aid of the Fire Services National Benevolent FundRichard Photo: Frank Orrell

2007 - Staff at Sainsbury's store , Marus Bridge, raise funds for Comic Relief.

2. 2007

2007 - Staff at Sainsbury's store , Marus Bridge, raise funds for Comic Relief. Photo: Frank Orrell

2007 - ARNOLD CLARK RENAULT DEALERSHIP, WIGAN - Customer care co-ordinator Brenda Seddon, in the driving seat, with receptionist Claire Farrington and sales executives David Burrell and John Murphy.

3. 2007

2007 - ARNOLD CLARK RENAULT DEALERSHIP, WIGAN - Customer care co-ordinator Brenda Seddon, in the driving seat, with receptionist Claire Farrington and sales executives David Burrell and John Murphy. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2007 - Staff of Lowri Beck Services, Wigan, Comic Relief.

4. 2007

2007 - Staff of Lowri Beck Services, Wigan, Comic Relief. Photo: Frank Orrell

