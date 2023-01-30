News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan news and pictures from 2001

School fun days, sport, a nightclub and pantomime: some of the events ou photographers covered in Wigan 2001.

By Gary Brunskill and Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

Hard to believe it’s 22 years ago!

Stars in Their Eyes contestants, Nicola Hurst, Thea Statter, Mark Atherton, Mitchell Banks and Lisa Shaw in good voice in the event organised by the Leisure Services Play Section Play In Out team at the Wigan May Dayze festival.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Loco Brusco is challenged in a balloon sword fight at the Wigan May Dayze festival. Picture Frank Orrell.

Photo: Frank Orrell

The Upholland High School Under 16 Netball squad who were runners-up in the All England Schools Netball Finals. The girls are, Kelly Bennett, Sara Bayman, Joanne Bibby, Hannah Bold, Lorraine Boothroyd, Leanne Cullen, Annabel Hilton, Stacey Murray, Cheryl Osman, Marie Ratcliffe, Sarah Sharples and Katy Tickle. Picture Frank Orrell.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan Mens hockey team line up at Bull Hey Cricket Club Wigan - 2001

Photo: Frank Orrell

