Retro: Wigan news and views in 1998

By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
We have stepped back in time to see what was making the news in Wigan 27 years ago.

Here is a collection of photographs which were taken in 1998.

WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - St Peter's RC High School, Orrell, celebrate the best GCSE results in the borough.

1. RETRO - 1998

WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - St Peter's RC High School, Orrell, celebrate the best GCSE results in the borough. Photo: Wigan Today

Local school pupil Jade Cletheroe at Wigan Flashes go pond-dipping with education packs at wigan flashes.

2. RETRO - 1998

Local school pupil Jade Cletheroe at Wigan Flashes go pond-dipping with education packs at wigan flashes. Photo: Wigan Today

Local school pupils at Wigan Flashes go pond-dipping with education packs at wigan flashes.

3. RETRO - 1998

Local school pupils at Wigan Flashes go pond-dipping with education packs at wigan flashes. Photo: Wigan Today

WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - CHP plumbers merchants Wigan present a £500 cheque to The Christie. December 1998.

4. RETRO - 1998

WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - CHP plumbers merchants Wigan present a £500 cheque to The Christie. December 1998. Photo: Wigan Today

Related topics:Wigan
