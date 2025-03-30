Here is a collection of photographs which were taken in 1998.
1. RETRO - 1998
WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - St Peter's RC High School, Orrell, celebrate the best GCSE results in the borough. Photo: Wigan Today
2. RETRO - 1998
Local school pupil Jade Cletheroe at Wigan Flashes go pond-dipping with education packs at wigan flashes. Photo: Wigan Today
3. RETRO - 1998
Local school pupils at Wigan Flashes go pond-dipping with education packs at wigan flashes. Photo: Wigan Today
4. RETRO - 1998
WIGAN - RETRO - 1998 - CHP plumbers merchants Wigan present a £500 cheque to The Christie. December 1998. Photo: Wigan Today
