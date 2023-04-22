News you can trust since 1853
Members of the International Christian Community Centre, Wigan, ready to set off on a mercy mission to rebuild and restructure a rundown orphanage in the Philippines on Tuesday 11th of January 1994.

RETRO: Wigan news in 1994

The Standish Festival, vintage rally and a student fashion show were some of the events our photographers covered in 1994.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO – 1994

Wigan schoolchildren hands on practising their pottery skills during an open day at Drumcroon arts education centre on Parsons Walk on Saturday 14th of May 1994.

1. 1994

Wigan schoolchildren hands on practising their pottery skills during an open day at Drumcroon arts education centre on Parsons Walk on Saturday 14th of May 1994. Photo: Frank Orrell

Open wide.....Obliging the puppet dentist with the examination is Daniel Brooks, a pupil from Holy Family Primary School, New Springs. He was attending a dental health talk and show at Standish Clinic by dental health educators, Ruth Chapman and Sonia Griffiths, from Wigan and Leigh Community Dental Service on Tuesday 10th of May 1994.

2. 1994

Open wide.....Obliging the puppet dentist with the examination is Daniel Brooks, a pupil from Holy Family Primary School, New Springs. He was attending a dental health talk and show at Standish Clinic by dental health educators, Ruth Chapman and Sonia Griffiths, from Wigan and Leigh Community Dental Service on Tuesday 10th of May 1994. Photo: Frank Orrell

Regular customer at Edward's Bakery in New Street, Platt Bridge, Mrs. June Delahunt, with freshly baked parkin cake from the ovens supplied by Alan, Duncan and William Edwards on Thursday 14th of April 1994. Mrs. Delahunt was so impressed by the parkin cake, made to a secret old recipe by Edward's Bakery, that she sent it all over the world to her children and grandchildren in China, Australia, Sweden, Africa and Dubai.

3. 1994

Regular customer at Edward's Bakery in New Street, Platt Bridge, Mrs. June Delahunt, with freshly baked parkin cake from the ovens supplied by Alan, Duncan and William Edwards on Thursday 14th of April 1994. Mrs. Delahunt was so impressed by the parkin cake, made to a secret old recipe by Edward's Bakery, that she sent it all over the world to her children and grandchildren in China, Australia, Sweden, Africa and Dubai. Photo: Frank Orrell

Arthur Cunliffe, aged 73, with one of his impressive matchwood models displayed in the Shamrock pub in Standish in June 1994. This Tower Bridge model was 7ft.6ins of solid matchwood and was one of many that Arthur had constructed during his retirement as an aircraft engineer. It was considered to be one of the best in the land.

4. 1994

Arthur Cunliffe, aged 73, with one of his impressive matchwood models displayed in the Shamrock pub in Standish in June 1994. This Tower Bridge model was 7ft.6ins of solid matchwood and was one of many that Arthur had constructed during his retirement as an aircraft engineer. It was considered to be one of the best in the land. Photo: Frank Orrell

