RETRO: Wigan news in 1994

Open wide.....Obliging the puppet dentist with the examination is Daniel Brooks, a pupil from Holy Family Primary School, New Springs.
He was attending a dental health talk and show at Standish Clinic by dental health educators, Ruth Chapman and Sonia Griffiths, from Wigan and Leigh Community Dental Service on Tuesday 10th of May 1994. Photo: Frank Orrell
Regular customer at Edward's Bakery in New Street, Platt Bridge, Mrs. June Delahunt, with freshly baked parkin cake from the ovens supplied by Alan, Duncan and William Edwards on Thursday 14th of April 1994. Mrs. Delahunt was so impressed by the parkin cake, made to a secret old recipe by Edward's Bakery, that she sent it all over the world to her children and grandchildren in China, Australia, Sweden, Africa and Dubai. Photo: Frank Orrell
Arthur Cunliffe, aged 73, with one of his impressive matchwood models displayed in the Shamrock pub in Standish in June 1994.
This Tower Bridge model was 7ft.6ins of solid matchwood and was one of many that Arthur had constructed during his retirement as an aircraft engineer. It was considered to be one of the best in the land. Photo: Frank Orrell