News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack

RETRO: Wigan news in 1999

We are this time taking you back to 1999, with a random selection of photographs taken 24 years ago by Wigan Post photographers, featuring art, crafts, floods and cowboys.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan – 1999

Traffic struggles along the flooded Warrington Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

1. 1999

Traffic struggles along the flooded Warrington Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
Traffic and pedestrians struggle along the flooded Warrington Road in Ashton.

2. 1999

Traffic and pedestrians struggle along the flooded Warrington Road in Ashton. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
Inventor John Turnbull built a robot.

3. 1999

Inventor John Turnbull built a robot. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

Photo Sales
Artist Gaye Chorlton, left, artist in residence Julie Miles and school loan officer Jacki Williams celebrate the art on the internet grant for Drumcroon Education Art Centre.

4. 1999

Artist Gaye Chorlton, left, artist in residence Julie Miles and school loan officer Jacki Williams celebrate the art on the internet grant for Drumcroon Education Art Centre. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan