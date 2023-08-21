RETRO: Wigan news in 1999
We are this time taking you back to 1999, with a random selection of photographs taken 24 years ago by Wigan Post photographers, featuring art, crafts, floods and cowboys.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
1. 1999
Traffic struggles along the flooded Warrington Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. 1999
Traffic and pedestrians struggle along the flooded Warrington Road in Ashton. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. 1999
Inventor John Turnbull built a robot. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW
4. 1999
Artist Gaye Chorlton, left, artist in residence Julie Miles and school loan officer Jacki Williams celebrate the art on the internet grant for Drumcroon Education Art Centre. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST