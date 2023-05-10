RETRO: Wigan news in 2002
Golden jubilee celebrations and other events in Wigan in 2002.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Pie baron Dave Whittle awaits the Richard and Judy TV show to his premises in Pemberton, Wigan. Photo: Gary Brunskill
Aspull Pre- School Nursery enjoying their party on Wednesday 29th of May 2002 for the Queen's Golden Jubilee. Photo: Frank Orrell
The Mayor of Wigan, Coun. Geoff Roberts, joins in the tug of war at the Worsley Hall Tennants and Residents Association Queens Golden Jubilee party on Tuesday 4th of June 2002. Photo: Frank Orrell
The queen's coronation anniversary and the world cup come together on Wednesday 29th of May 2002 at All Saints RC Primary School, Golborne, to celebrate the Queen's Golden Jubilee. Photo: Frank Orrell