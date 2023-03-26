News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan news in 2003

Celebrating awards and cheque presentations with the people of Wigan with some of the photographs taken in 2003.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST

RETRO: 2003

2003 - Pupils from St Thomas More RC High School thank ASDA for a donation to the school.

1. RETRO

2003 - Pupils from St Thomas More RC High School thank ASDA for a donation to the school. Photo: staff

2003 - Ince Primary school after their cross country tournament.

2. RETRO

2003 - Ince Primary school after their cross country tournament. Photo: staff

1st Orrell Scout Group raised £120 for the Blue Peter Water Works Apppeal in 2003.

3. 2003

1st Orrell Scout Group raised £120 for the Blue Peter Water Works Apppeal in 2003. Photo: staff

Pupils at Ince St William's Junior School

4. RETRO

Pupils at Ince St William's Junior School Photo: staff

