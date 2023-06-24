News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm

RETRO: Wigan news in 2003

Today we are winding back the clock by two decades to events our photographers covered in and around Wigan in 2003.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO – 2003

Leading fireman, Ralph Twiss, shows the tools of the trade to Robin and Nathan Lightfoot and Dale and Reece Reilly watched by Andy Reilly, Chairman, and Don Fitzpatrick, Vice Chairman, of Hindley Motorcycle Club who organised a fun day at the Hockery Brook pub to raise funds for Tanfield School.

1. 2003

Leading fireman, Ralph Twiss, shows the tools of the trade to Robin and Nathan Lightfoot and Dale and Reece Reilly watched by Andy Reilly, Chairman, and Don Fitzpatrick, Vice Chairman, of Hindley Motorcycle Club who organised a fun day at the Hockery Brook pub to raise funds for Tanfield School. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
Nick Grimes and friends from Shevington High School cool off on the water slide at the Summer Fun Day at their old primary school, Shevington Vale.

2. 2003

Nick Grimes and friends from Shevington High School cool off on the water slide at the Summer Fun Day at their old primary school, Shevington Vale. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Deanery stars Amy Guest 5'a * and 7 a's Lara Unsworth 5 a * and 7 a's Amy Green 4a* 5' a's B and C

3. 2003

Deanery stars Amy Guest 5'a * and 7 a's Lara Unsworth 5 a * and 7 a's Amy Green 4a* 5' a's B and C Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
Cheering results for Marcus Tiernan, Nicola Sharrock, Chris Broom and Danny Constable at Cansfield. GCSE

4. 2003

Cheering results for Marcus Tiernan, Nicola Sharrock, Chris Broom and Danny Constable at Cansfield. GCSE Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Wigan