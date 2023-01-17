News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

RETRO: Wigan nursery and drama group pictures from 1979

Here are some fantastic photographs, selected by retro guru Gary Brunskill, focusing on 1979, featuring Britannia Bridge nursery and a drama group.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

RETRO

1. RETRO

1979 - Britannia Bridge Nursery

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

2. RETRO

1979 St Michael's production of Babes in the Wood

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

3. RETRO

1979 Chess champions Shevington juniors

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

4. RETRO

1979 - A model of a lioness at Shevington juniors.jpeg

Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Wigan