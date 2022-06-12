RETRO: Wigan Olympic Torch relay 2012

Did you witness this historic event?
Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Norman Brown carries the Olympic Torch up Wallgate
Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Torchbearer 100 Kirsty Gallacher after carrying the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.
Photo: Chris Radburn
Torchbearer 100 Kirsty Gallacher passes the Olympic Flame to Torchbearer 101 Norman Brown on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.
Photo: Gareth Fuller
Torchbearer 103 carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.
Photo: Gareth Fuller