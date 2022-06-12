Torchbearer 102 Hazel Johnson carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.
RETRO: Wigan Olympic Torch relay 2012

It’s 10 years since the people of the borough lined the streets to see the Olympic torch relay parade make its way through Wigan and Ince, ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 12:30 pm

Did you witness this historic event?

1. Olympic Torch Relay 2012

Olympic Torch Relay, Wigan Town Centre: Norman Brown carries the Olympic Torch up Wallgate

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. Olympic Torch Relay 2012

Torchbearer 100 Kirsty Gallacher after carrying the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.

Photo: Chris Radburn

3. Olympic Torch Relay 2012

Torchbearer 100 Kirsty Gallacher passes the Olympic Flame to Torchbearer 101 Norman Brown on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.

Photo: Gareth Fuller

4. Olympic Torch Relay 2012

Torchbearer 103 carries the Olympic Flame on the Torch Relay leg between Wigan and Ince-in-Makerfield.

Photo: Gareth Fuller

