RETRO: Wigan people and places in 1972

People and places, youth clubs, air training and events all appear in a random selection of Wigan photographs from 1972.
By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
RETRO 1972
1. 1972
Wigan Corporation bus conductress Anne Walsh, aged 60, on her last day of work before retiring on Wednesday 12th of January 1972.
Anne first became a clippie in 1940 but was made redundant 6 years later before being back on the buses in 1952
She is pictured with driver Dick Broomhead who was her bus driver mate for the last 7 years.
Inside the raincoat factory on Bolton Road, Ashton, in July 1972.
The 82 year old building was previously an old Welsh chapel and was converted to the factory in 1958 by Wilfred Phillips whose business pioneered the clothing industry in Ashton.