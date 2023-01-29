News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan people and places in 1972

People and places, youth clubs, air training and events all appear in a random selection of Wigan photographs from 1972.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

RETRO 1972

1. 1972

Wigan Corporation bus conductress Anne Walsh, aged 60, on her last day of work before retiring on Wednesday 12th of January 1972. Anne first became a clippie in 1940 but was made redundant 6 years later before being back on the buses in 1952 She is pictured with driver Dick Broomhead who was her bus driver mate for the last 7 years.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1972

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun. Ethel Naylor, Coun. Jack Smith, left, and Coun. Ernest Cowser with pupils of Winstanley Primary School after the official opening on Wednesday 22nd of November 1972.

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. 1972

Table tennis quartet Chris May, Philip Critchley, David Lamb and Mark Conroy at Penson Street Youth Club, Swinley, on Tuesday 31st of October 1972.

Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1972

Inside the raincoat factory on Bolton Road, Ashton, in July 1972. The 82 year old building was previously an old Welsh chapel and was converted to the factory in 1958 by Wilfred Phillips whose business pioneered the clothing industry in Ashton.

Photo: Frank Orrell

