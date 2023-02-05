RETRO: Wigan people and places in the 1960s
Here are some images for people with longer memories or those fascinated with the past: they’re of Wigan people and places in the 1960s.
By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
RETRO 1969 One of many fruit and veg hawkers in Wigan in the 1960s.
Photo: Wigan Today - National World
Workers from Northern Counties on Wigan Lane gather ready to set off on a day trip in the 1960s.
Photo: Frank Orrell
Road works were disrupted on Wigan's Hallgate in the town centre with the discovery of Roman remains.
Photo: gb
Legendary centre forward Harry Lyon leads the way for Wigan Athletic players gymnastic training at Springfield Park in the 1960s.
Photo: Frank Orrell