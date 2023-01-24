RETRO: Wigan pictures and stories from 1979
Retro guru and former photographer Gary Brunskill takes us back to 1979 with photographs from our archives, including brownie and guide groups, snow scenes and police visiting pupils.
By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
1. RETRO 1979
RETRO 1979 - Dealing with snow around Wigan in January 1979
Photo: staff
2. RETRO 1979
RETRO 1979 - Fun in the snow around Wigan in January 1979
Photo: staff
3. RETRO 1979
RETRO 1979 Snow scene at The Boars Head junction Standish
Photo: staff
4. RETRO 1979
RETRO 1979 - Local schools join Wigan Athletic players training sessions in January 1979
Photo: staff