RETRO: Wigan schools in 1972
A gallery of pictures featuring primary schools in the Wigan borough in 1972.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST
1. 1972
The eldest juniors studying history at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1972
Infants gather for a music lesson at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1972
Lesley Croucher, left, and Cathy Cheetham, both 10, at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1972
Junior 3 pupils at work on a cotton project at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell