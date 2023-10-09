News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan schools in 1972

A gallery of pictures featuring primary schools in the Wigan borough in 1972.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO – 1972

The eldest juniors studying history at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972.

1. 1972

The eldest juniors studying history at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

Infants gather for a music lesson at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972.

2. 1972

Infants gather for a music lesson at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

Lesley Croucher, left, and Cathy Cheetham, both 10, at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972.

3. 1972

Lesley Croucher, left, and Cathy Cheetham, both 10, at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

Junior 3 pupils at work on a cotton project at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972.

4. 1972

Junior 3 pupils at work on a cotton project at All Saints Primary School, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday 19th of January 1972. Photo: Frank Orrell

