RETRO: Wigan schools in 1976
This vintage gallery takes readers back to the classroom nearly 48 years ago when our photographers visited Winstansley CE Primary, Stubshaw Cross Juniors and Ince Belle Green Primary Schools in 1976.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
Caroline Mellor paints a pretty picture at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
Infant children of Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
Milk break for pupils at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
Helen Sherrington on the Lego assembly line at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell