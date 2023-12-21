News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan schools in 1976

This vintage gallery takes readers back to the classroom nearly 48 years ago when our photographers visited Winstansley CE Primary, Stubshaw Cross Juniors and Ince Belle Green Primary Schools in 1976.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

RETRO – 1973

Caroline Mellor paints a pretty picture at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976.

Caroline Mellor paints a pretty picture at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Infant children of Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976.

Infant children of Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Milk break for pupils at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976.

Milk break for pupils at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Helen Sherrington on the Lego assembly line at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976.

Helen Sherrington on the Lego assembly line at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

