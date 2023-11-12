News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan secondary schools in 1971

We are taking you back to 1971, when our photographer Frank Orrell visited schools in the Wigan borough for newspaper features. Here photos include photos from Pemberton Secondary Girls’ School, Up Holland Grammar School and Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

Sixth form pupils Michael McCaul and Martin Cassian (seated) in the science laboratory working on an experiment to find magnetic deflection of Beta P particles watched by other pupils at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971.

Sixth form pupils Michael McCaul and Martin Cassian (seated) in the science laboratory working on an experiment to find magnetic deflection of Beta P particles watched by other pupils at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Martin Ainsworth at work on a study of organic forms at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971.

Martin Ainsworth at work on a study of organic forms at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Sculptures in chalk by Michael Doonigan and Angus McFaggot as part of upper sixth form art work at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971.

Sculptures in chalk by Michael Doonigan and Angus McFaggot as part of upper sixth form art work at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Andrew Burton fixing mobiles to the ceiling of the craft room at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971.

Andrew Burton fixing mobiles to the ceiling of the craft room at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

