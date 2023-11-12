RETRO: Wigan secondary schools in 1971

We are taking you back to 1971, when our photographer Frank Orrell visited schools in the Wigan borough for newspaper features. Here photos include photos from Pemberton Secondary Girls’ School, Up Holland Grammar School and Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 12th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
RETRO 1971
1. 1971
Sixth form pupils Michael McCaul and Martin Cassian (seated) in the science laboratory working on an experiment to find magnetic deflection of Beta P particles watched by other pupils at Blessed John Rigby Grammar School, Orrell, in May 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell