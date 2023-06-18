News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wigan Walking Days

Here’s a selection of Wigan Walking Days taken by our photographer Frank Orrell, in and around Wigan in 1970s and 1980s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST

Worsley Mesnes Methodists celebrating their centenary and ready for their walking day on Sunday 15th of June 1986.

Worsley Mesnes Methodists celebrating their centenary and ready for their walking day on Sunday 15th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

Pretty young girls lead the way for Worsley Mesnes Methodists walking day on Sunday 15th of June 1986.

Pretty young girls lead the way for Worsley Mesnes Methodists walking day on Sunday 15th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell

A happy little girl despite the pouring rain on St. Paul's, Goose Green, walking day on Sunday 24th of June 1973.

A happy little girl despite the pouring rain on St. Paul's, Goose Green, walking day on Sunday 24th of June 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell

A rainy day on Sunday 24th of June 1973 as the St. Paul's, Goose Green, walking day gets under way.

A rainy day on Sunday 24th of June 1973 as the St. Paul's, Goose Green, walking day gets under way. Photo: Frank Orrell

