Here’s a selection of Wigan Walking Days taken by our photographer Frank Orrell, in and around Wigan in 1970s and 1980s.
RETRO: Wigan Walking Days
Worsley Mesnes Methodists celebrating their centenary and ready for their walking day on Sunday 15th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
Pretty young girls lead the way for Worsley Mesnes Methodists walking day on Sunday 15th of June 1986. Photo: Frank Orrell
A happy little girl despite the pouring rain on St. Paul's, Goose Green, walking day on Sunday 24th of June 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell
A rainy day on Sunday 24th of June 1973 as the St. Paul's, Goose Green, walking day gets under way. Photo: Frank Orrell