RETRO: Wiganers and street scenes in 1970s

We are looking back to the 1970s through our picture archive of streets and their residents in Wigan half a century ago.

By Michelle Adamson
1 hour ago

RETRO – 1975

Residents of Duke Street, Goose Green, Ellen Higgins and Frances Bradley in February 1975.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Mark Williams & Sons butchers shop on Standishgate in 1975.

Photo: Frank Orrell

The oldest resident in Southern Street, Matilda Gaskell, left, aged 78, and neighbour, Maude Kirk.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Market Place, Wigan, in the mid 1970s when Lowes store was still in existence and the out of place brick facia of The Wigan Centre Arcade caused controversy.

Photo: Frank Orrell

