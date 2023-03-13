RETRO: Wiganers and street scenes in 1970s
We are looking back to the 1970s through our picture archive of streets and their residents in Wigan half a century ago.
By Michelle Adamson
1 hour ago
Residents of Duke Street, Goose Green, Ellen Higgins and Frances Bradley in February 1975.
Photo: Frank Orrell
Mark Williams & Sons butchers shop on Standishgate in 1975.
Photo: Frank Orrell
The oldest resident in Southern Street, Matilda Gaskell, left, aged 78, and neighbour, Maude Kirk.
Photo: Frank Orrell
Market Place, Wigan, in the mid 1970s when Lowes store was still in existence and the out of place brick facia of The Wigan Centre Arcade caused controversy.
Photo: Frank Orrell