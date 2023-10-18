News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

RETRO: Wiganers enjoy the bingo

Eyes down as Wiganers enjoy a game or two of bingo over the years.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO – Wigan

Top of the house, Bingo callers, Bernard McGuinness and Julie Edwards.

1. 1999

Top of the house, Bingo callers, Bernard McGuinness and Julie Edwards. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
(left to right) David Kay, from the Preston Gala Bingo Club, Dean Brackenbury from Morecambe, Julie Midwood from the Wigan club on Station Road, Keith Scott from Lancaster and Mark Dowling from Chorley at the launch of the new Lancashire and Wigan Evening Post bingo games.

2. 1997

(left to right) David Kay, from the Preston Gala Bingo Club, Dean Brackenbury from Morecambe, Julie Midwood from the Wigan club on Station Road, Keith Scott from Lancaster and Mark Dowling from Chorley at the launch of the new Lancashire and Wigan Evening Post bingo games. Photo: LINDSEY NORTH

Photo Sales
"Cheers" Victoria Nesarajah with John Mahilrajan and Joseph Nesarajah who are sharing the £95,000 Mecca Bingo win.

3. 1998

"Cheers" Victoria Nesarajah with John Mahilrajan and Joseph Nesarajah who are sharing the £95,000 Mecca Bingo win. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

Photo Sales
Game on...Wigan RL legend Billy Boston meets some of the first customers to play bingo at the new Gala Club, at Robin Park, Wigan, after he performed the official opening ceremony. Left to right are locals Angela Gore, Elizabeth Hamer and Brenda Ellis.

4. 1996

Game on...Wigan RL legend Billy Boston meets some of the first customers to play bingo at the new Gala Club, at Robin Park, Wigan, after he performed the official opening ceremony. Left to right are locals Angela Gore, Elizabeth Hamer and Brenda Ellis. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan