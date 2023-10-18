RETRO: Wiganers enjoy the bingo

(left to right) David Kay, from the Preston Gala Bingo Club, Dean Brackenbury from Morecambe, Julie Midwood from the Wigan club on Station Road, Keith Scott from Lancaster and Mark Dowling from Chorley at the launch of the new Lancashire and Wigan Evening Post bingo games. Photo: LINDSEY NORTH
Game on...Wigan RL legend Billy Boston meets some of the first customers to play bingo at the new Gala Club, at Robin Park, Wigan, after he performed the official opening ceremony. Left to right are locals Angela Gore, Elizabeth Hamer and Brenda Ellis. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST