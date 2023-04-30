News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Wiganers enjoying May Day

With May Day almost upon us, we look back at the many Wigan events celebrating this bank holiday over the years. Fun fact: May Day is a European festival of ancient origins marking the beginning of summer, usually celebrated on May 1, around halfway between the spring equinox and summer solstice.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO: May Day

All the fun of the fair in Wigan during the May bank holiday 1982

1. 1982

All the fun of the fair in Wigan during the May bank holiday 1982

RETRO 1986 Pupils and staff at St David's junior school celebrate May Day

2. RETRO 1986

RETRO 1986 Pupils and staff at St David's junior school celebrate May Day

May Queen, Natasha Mahon and attendant Keanu Jones, with friends at a May Day event organised by Worsley Hall Tenants and Residents Group on Bank Holiday Monday 5th of May 2008.

3. 2008

May Queen, Natasha Mahon and attendant Keanu Jones, with friends at a May Day event organised by Worsley Hall Tenants and Residents Group on Bank Holiday Monday 5th of May 2008.

Youngsters practise their circus skills at the Hope in Wigan event on the Mesnes Field on Bank Holiday Monday 5th of May 2008. The week long festival was organised by the town's churches and all the events were free.

4. 2008

Youngsters practise their circus skills at the Hope in Wigan event on the Mesnes Field on Bank Holiday Monday 5th of May 2008. The week long festival was organised by the town's churches and all the events were free.

