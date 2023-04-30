With May Day almost upon us, we look back at the many Wigan events celebrating this bank holiday over the years. Fun fact: May Day is a European festival of ancient origins marking the beginning of summer, usually celebrated on May 1, around halfway between the spring equinox and summer solstice.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
RETRO: May Day
1. 1982
All the fun of the fair in Wigan during the May bank holiday 1982 Photo: Gary Brunskill
Youngsters practise their circus skills at the Hope in Wigan event on the Mesnes Field on Bank Holiday Monday 5th of May 2008.
The week long festival was organised by the town's churches and all the events were free. Photo: Frank Orrell