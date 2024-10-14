Rewind: major Wigan buildings being pulled down

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Oct 2024, 04:55 GMT
The landscape of Wigan town centre has changed a lot in the last few years, not least the disappearance of The Galleries. But it is a town that is constantly evolving Here are several photographs from the 1970s to 1990s showing other landmarks being razed.

Wigan buildings being demolished

CRYING SHAME: The first stages of the demolition of Central Park as the pavilion building disappears. Picture Frank Orrell.

1. RETRO

CRYING SHAME: The first stages of the demolition of Central Park as the pavilion building disappears. Picture Frank Orrell. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
The King Street side of the old town hall building partly demolished in November 1998. At the time it was stated that the 130 year old Grade 2 listed Victorian building was being preserved for posterity and a mixture of offices were to be built.

2. RETRO

The King Street side of the old town hall building partly demolished in November 1998. At the time it was stated that the 130 year old Grade 2 listed Victorian building was being preserved for posterity and a mixture of offices were to be built. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The demolition of Springfield Park in June 1999.

3. RETRO

The demolition of Springfield Park in June 1999. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
A lone angler is undisturbed as across the canal Westwood Power Station is demolished on Thursday 7th of September 1989 following the cooling towers demolition on January 15th of that year.

4. RETRO

A lone angler is undisturbed as across the canal Westwood Power Station is demolished on Thursday 7th of September 1989 following the cooling towers demolition on January 15th of that year. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice