Wigan buildings being demolished
CRYING SHAME: The first stages of the demolition of Central Park as the pavilion building disappears. Picture Frank Orrell. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
The King Street side of the old town hall building partly demolished in November 1998. At the time it was stated that the 130 year old Grade 2 listed Victorian building was being preserved for posterity and a mixture of offices were to be built. Photo: Frank Orrell
The demolition of Springfield Park in June 1999. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
A lone angler is undisturbed as across the canal Westwood Power Station is demolished on Thursday 7th of September 1989 following the cooling towers demolition on January 15th of that year. Photo: Frank Orrell
