Rewind: picture memories of Whalley's pet shop in Wigan town centre

For years it had been the go-to place if local folk wanted a domestic animal for company but it also traded in rather more exotic creatures too, as these pictures from the Wigan Today archive show.
The gallery includes several photos of owner Tom Whalley’s pet panther whom he wasn’t averse to taking for a walk among the shoppers.
1. Tom Whalley's Pet Shop, Millgate, Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. He nearly had his chips but Eileen Morgan, having her lunch in the Wiend, wasn't for sharing with this critter in April 1989.The South American Coati Mundi was being taken for a walk by Nicola Jenkins from Whalley's pet shop to get him accustomed to being on a lead before an "Unusual Animal on a Lead" competition
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Whalley's welcomed visitors from a travelling circus to see the shop's exotic range of animals in 1968
. Photo: FO
4. Reporter Nicola Howarth meets some snakes at Tom Whalley's Pet Store
. Photo: GARY KELMAN
