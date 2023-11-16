REWIND: pictures from over the decades of people, places and events in Howe Bridge

Here’s a little gallery of pictures tracking the Howe Bridge area over many decades.
It features its residents, events, places and the occasional visitor. Its popular leisure centre is a backdrop to quite a few of the images.
1. From left, Chairman of Bridgers Community group, Terry Daly, group secretary Valerie Sumner and vice chairman Keith Sumner, during the litter pick and clean up around Howe Bridge, part of the North West in Bloom efforts.
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. A concert by local schoolchildren held at Howe Bridge Leisure Centre in 1988
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Mega Lyth,six, of Howe Bridge and a pupil at St Michael's CE School, with some of the toys she amassed in a trolley dash at Toys R Us
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Michaelmas Fair at St Michael and All Angels CE Church, Howe Bridge: New team Rector, Rev Kathryn Carmyllie, with Jean Kirkpatrick and Natalie Hayes on a cake stall
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst