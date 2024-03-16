Rewind: pictures of Wigan people celebrating St Patrick's Day over the years

St Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday and plenty of folk will be having the craic, whether taking part in parades, church services or celebrating with an Irish dry stout or two
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

Here’s a photo selection of Wigan events from years past.

1. Wigan St Patrick's Days

. Photo: STAFF

2. Connor Boyle, five at St Patrick's Day events at Haigh Woodland Park

. Photo: Julian Brown

3. Patrick Ryan on banjo, dad, John on guitar and Chris Smith on Bodhran sing in the Crofters pub in Market Street, Wigan, on St. Patrick's Day in 2005

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Fr William Naylor, Parish Priest of St Patrick's RC Church, Hardybutts, centre, is pictured with some of his predecessors and other priests from around Wigan, after a special mass, held to celebrate St Patrick's Day in 1998

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

