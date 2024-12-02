See how many you recognise.
1. Wigan buildings and scenes in the 1990s
. Photo: STAFF
2. 1995
The Cross Keys Hotel on Bridge Street, Hindley, threatened with demolition in 1995. The hotel was opened in 1901. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1999
The C & A store in Standishgate when its closure was announced in January 1999. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1994
St. Joseph's College in Walthew Park, Up Holland, in 1994. The Grade 2 listed building is a former Roman Catholic seminary, the foundation was laid in 1880 and opened in 1883 to educate and train priesthood candidates aged from 11 to 24. It was founded in 1880 by Bishop Bernard O'Reilly to be a seminary serving the North West of England and was the geographic centre of the diocese of Liverpool. The college closed in 1991. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.