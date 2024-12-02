4 . 1994

St. Joseph's College in Walthew Park, Up Holland, in 1994. The Grade 2 listed building is a former Roman Catholic seminary, the foundation was laid in 1880 and opened in 1883 to educate and train priesthood candidates aged from 11 to 24. It was founded in 1880 by Bishop Bernard O'Reilly to be a seminary serving the North West of England and was the geographic centre of the diocese of Liverpool. The college closed in 1991. Photo: Frank Orrell