By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
We are looking back to the decade of the 1990s when we captured on film all sorts of familiar buildings, shops and scenes in and around Wigan.

See how many you recognise.

The Cross Keys Hotel on Bridge Street, Hindley, threatened with demolition in 1995. The hotel was opened in 1901. Photo: Frank Orrell

The C & A store in Standishgate when its closure was announced in January 1999. Photo: Frank Orrell

St. Joseph's College in Walthew Park, Up Holland, in 1994. The Grade 2 listed building is a former Roman Catholic seminary, the foundation was laid in 1880 and opened in 1883 to educate and train priesthood candidates aged from 11 to 24. It was founded in 1880 by Bishop Bernard O'Reilly to be a seminary serving the North West of England and was the geographic centre of the diocese of Liverpool. The college closed in 1991. Photo: Frank Orrell

