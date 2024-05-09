Rewind: Wigan chemists and pharmacies over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 9th May 2024, 04:55 BST
They are an integral part of our high street and health service and Wigan’s chemists and pharmacies especially came into their own during the Covid vaccination programme.

This collection of pictures spanning 60 years shows many a store, their staff and customers.

.

1. Wigan chemists and pharmacies

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Julie Butler and Steven Morris, dispensing technician and pharmacist at Richardson's Pharmacy, Gathurst Lane, Shevington, promote No Smoking Day

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. Wigan Boots staff in 1973

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. Wigan Pharmacy staff Irene Wilson, left, and Christine Kershaw, front, and Jim Hart, Jackie Erentz, Carol Sykes and Ray Peach with a Platinum Design Awards Pharmacy for the Future winners trophies

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan