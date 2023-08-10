News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: Wigan news in 2009

This time we are taking you back 14 years to 2009 for the stories we covered in Wigan, including a royal visit, stolen bus and Victorian day.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Wigan – 2009

Prankster pals at a Victorian Day at St. John's Primary School, Pemberton, which was celebrating its 125th anniversary on Wednesday 29th of April 2009.

1. 2009

A stolen bus lies tilted into a ditch alongside the Leeds and Liverpool canal near the B&Q store. Yobs had stolen the vehicle from the First Bus depot in Melverley Street in the early hours of Thursday 12th of March 2009 and driven it down the nearby Seven Stars Road and onto the towpath where it became stuck in the ditch. The sign on the front had been set as the 625 to Beech Hill and the bus was pointing in the right direction for that destination. It took 10 hours before a specialist winch was able to drag the badly damaged bus backwards along the towpath and onto the road.

2. 2009

Drag DJ Tessa Tutu was hoping for a full house in Harry's Bar, Wallgate, on Wednesday 11th of February 2009 for a meat bingo prize of a giant cumberland sausage with, left to right, Leanne Ward, Helen Broxton-Dowd, Eddie Hunter, and Harry's Bar manageress Pauline Westwood.

3. 2009

Alex Berry, who plays for Hindley Juniors, with his great aunty Jean's shinpads and club blazer in March 2009.

4. 2009

