REWIND: Wigan news in 2009

A stolen bus lies tilted into a ditch alongside the Leeds and Liverpool canal near the B&Q store. Yobs had stolen the vehicle from the First Bus depot in Melverley Street in the early hours of Thursday 12th of March 2009 and driven it down the nearby Seven Stars Road and onto the towpath where it became stuck in the ditch. The sign on the front had been set as the 625 to Beech Hill and the bus was pointing in the right direction for that destination. It took 10 hours before a specialist winch was able to drag the badly damaged bus backwards along the towpath and onto the road. Photo: Frank Orrell