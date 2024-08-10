Newspaper production has changed rather a lot over the years, to say the least, and half a century ago of course there was nothing like the internet for putting out stories. We’ve been trawling through our extensive photographic archives and have gone back 53 years for a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the Wigan Post and Chronicle at Brock Mill in Leyland Mill Lane in 1971.
Post and Chronicle 1971
1. 1971
The metal pages clamped to the press in the machine room at the Post and Chronicle newspaper at Brock Mill in Leyland Mill Lane in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
