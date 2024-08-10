Rewind: Wigan newspaper production in 1971

By Michelle Adamson
Published 10th Aug 2024, 12:30 GMT
Newspaper production has changed rather a lot over the years, to say the least, and half a century ago of course there was nothing like the internet for putting out stories. We’ve been trawling through our extensive photographic archives and have gone back 53 years for a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the Wigan Post and Chronicle at Brock Mill in Leyland Mill Lane in 1971.

Post and Chronicle 1971

The metal pages clamped to the press in the machine room at the Post and Chronicle newspaper at Brock Mill in Leyland Mill Lane in 1971.

1. 1971

The metal pages clamped to the press in the machine room at the Post and Chronicle newspaper at Brock Mill in Leyland Mill Lane in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

The cluttered editorial department of the Post and Chronicle newspaper at Brock Mill in Leyland Mill Lane in 1971.

2. 1971

The cluttered editorial department of the Post and Chronicle newspaper at Brock Mill in Leyland Mill Lane in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

An advertising rep from the Post and Chronicle selling newspaper space to a shop owner in Wigan town centre in 1971.

3. 1971

An advertising rep from the Post and Chronicle selling newspaper space to a shop owner in Wigan town centre in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photographers in the darkroom at the Post and Chronicle newspaper at Brock Mill in Leyland Mill Lane in 1971.

4. 1971

Photographers in the darkroom at the Post and Chronicle newspaper at Brock Mill in Leyland Mill Lane in 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

