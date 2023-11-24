REWIND: Wigan's festive fancy dress tradition over the years. Boxing Day in the early noughties

Wigan is famous for many things, rugby, pies, mint balls and the annual fancy dress tradition on Boxing Day, where party people create a colourful display in a variety of fun outfits for a night out in Wigan’s pubs and clubs. As the countdown to Christmas begins, here we look back at Boxing Day on King Street, Wigan, in the early 2000s.