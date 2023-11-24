News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: Wigan's festive fancy dress tradition over the years. Boxing Day in the early noughties

Wigan is famous for many things, rugby, pies, mint balls and the annual fancy dress tradition on Boxing Day, where party people create a colourful display in a variety of fun outfits for a night out in Wigan’s pubs and clubs. As the countdown to Christmas begins, here we look back at Boxing Day on King Street, Wigan, in the early 2000s.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

Wigan Boxing Day Fancy Dress

1. 2005

- Photo: Wigan Today - National World

2. 2002

- Photo: Gary Brunskill

2003 - Fancy dress fun on Wigan's King Street on Boxing day night with these two dressed as the doormen from peter Kay's Phoenix Nights.

3. 2003

2003 - Fancy dress fun on Wigan's King Street on Boxing day night with these two dressed as the doormen from peter Kay's Phoenix Nights. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. 2003

- Photo: Gary Brunskill

