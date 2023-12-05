REWIND: wonderful vintage pictures of Hindley from the 1920s to the 1980s

Here’s a lovely collection of images of Hindley people, places and events which will take readers back many decades.
The pictures from the Wigan Today archive date from the 1920s to the ’80s.
1. A sponsored bus push in aid of charity through the streeets of Hindley with a police escort in the 1980s
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Hindley Green Golden Lion Angling Association presentations in the 1960s
. Photo: SUBMITTED
3. February 1969 saw huge crowds flock to see singer Frankie Vaughan open Gee's Valet Service in Hindley
. Photo: SUBMITTED
4. Youngsters learning how to play crown green bowls in Hindley in 1966
. Photo: SUBMITTED