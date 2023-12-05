News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: wonderful vintage pictures of Hindley from the 1920s to the 1980s

Here’s a lovely collection of images of Hindley people, places and events which will take readers back many decades.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT

The pictures from the Wigan Today archive date from the 1920s to the ’80s.

1. A sponsored bus push in aid of charity through the streeets of Hindley with a police escort in the 1980s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Hindley Green Golden Lion Angling Association presentations in the 1960s

. Photo: SUBMITTED

3. February 1969 saw huge crowds flock to see singer Frankie Vaughan open Gee's Valet Service in Hindley

. Photo: SUBMITTED

4. Youngsters learning how to play crown green bowls in Hindley in 1966

. Photo: SUBMITTED

