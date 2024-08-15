Rich seam: 43 vintage pictures from Wigan's mining past

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Nothing stirs more powerful memories among older Wigan people than the area’s proud mining heritage. Along with cotton, coal was a mainstay of the local economy for generations, giving jobs to a large majority of the adult male population.

After the industry was decimated in the 1970s through to the early 1990s, there are only now archive pictures to remind us of those days: the grinding and dangerous work, the cameraderie, the lives lost, the sheer size and number of the colliery operations, and their demise.

1. Wigan's coal mining heritage

. Photo: STAFF

2. Four smiling miners in the canteen of Golborne Colliery in the 1960s

. Photo: submit

3. Two pit-brow women empty a tub of coal on the tipler, at a Wigan pit in about 1890

. Photo: Brian Elliott collection

4. Miners at Grange Colliery, Hindley, in the 1920s

. Photo: Send in

