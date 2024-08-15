After the industry was decimated in the 1970s through to the early 1990s, there are only now archive pictures to remind us of those days: the grinding and dangerous work, the cameraderie, the lives lost, the sheer size and number of the colliery operations, and their demise.
1. Wigan's coal mining heritage
2. Four smiling miners in the canteen of Golborne Colliery in the 1960s
3. Two pit-brow women empty a tub of coal on the tipler, at a Wigan pit in about 1890
4. Miners at Grange Colliery, Hindley, in the 1920s
