Scenes from the past of Orrell Water Park

As you can see it is in fact much used the year round.
1. Scenes from Orrell Water Park
2. Pupils from Year three and Year four, all members of the gardening club at Newfold Community Primary School, Orrell, sow wild flowers, build and repair hedges, make bird feeders and take a look at the wildlife during a conservation day at Orrell Water Park and surrounding woodland.
3. Joel Whittington, 11, a pupil at Newfold Primary School, and mum Joyce, keep busy in the half-term holiday at Orrell Water Park where they made a bird box with the help of Wigan Leisure & Culture Trust park ranger Michelle Corsair
4. Members of Skills CIC at Orrell Water Park
