See some of the people and events making Wigan news in 1967

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
A fashion show, musical event and Mothers’ Union members on the march feature in this Wigan picture gallery dating from 1967.

A few longer memories should be stirred by this!

1. Wigan people and events in 1967

RETRO 1967 Speech Day at All Saints Secondary School Wigan

2. RETRO 1967

RETRO 1967 Speech Day at All Saints Secondary School Wigan Photo: staff

RETRO 1967 - An exhibition of psychedelic art at Studio Five in Commercial Yard Wigan.

3. RETRO 1967

RETRO 1967 - An exhibition of psychedelic art at Studio Five in Commercial Yard Wigan. Photo: gb

RETRO 1967 - Wigan fashion show Haigh Hall

4. 1967

RETRO 1967 - Wigan fashion show Haigh Hall Photo: gb

