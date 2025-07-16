Maybe older readers will remember some of them first time round
1. 1999
Fast draw experts, Pistagen Paul, (Paul Smith) and Grumpy,(John Jarvis), square up at the Winchester Gentlemen's Western Round Up festival at Aspull Rugby Union Club. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. 1999
Goodbye Wigan - Hello Bolton for this giant flywheel, part of the vacuum pump which has been doing sterling work at Potters on Leyland Mill Lane, Wigan. Fred Dibnah, left, is taking the machine apart with Peter Webster. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. 1999
Eileen Wood, of Alvanley Close, Kitt Green, who is awaiting a kidney transplant, pictured with her singing sister Lynne David and a cheque for £1,145.50 for the Manchester Royal Infirmary Dialysis Unit, raised at a concert at St Thomas's Labour Club. They would like to thank all those gave their support and contributions. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. 1999
Inventor John Turnbull built a robot. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW
