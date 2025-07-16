See what and who were making Wigan news in 1999

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Floods, art, crafts and cowboys all feature in this miscellaneous collection of pictures dating from 1999.

Maybe older readers will remember some of them first time round

Fast draw experts, Pistagen Paul, (Paul Smith) and Grumpy,(John Jarvis), square up at the Winchester Gentlemen's Western Round Up festival at Aspull Rugby Union Club. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Goodbye Wigan - Hello Bolton for this giant flywheel, part of the vacuum pump which has been doing sterling work at Potters on Leyland Mill Lane, Wigan. Fred Dibnah, left, is taking the machine apart with Peter Webster. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Eileen Wood, of Alvanley Close, Kitt Green, who is awaiting a kidney transplant, pictured with her singing sister Lynne David and a cheque for £1,145.50 for the Manchester Royal Infirmary Dialysis Unit, raised at a concert at St Thomas's Labour Club. They would like to thank all those gave their support and contributions. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Inventor John Turnbull built a robot. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

