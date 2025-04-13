See what was making the Wigan news in 1990

By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
It’s astonishing for some of us to think that 1990 is now 35 years behind us.

Here’s a fascinating collection of pictures taken of Wigan events in that year.

.

1. People and events making Wigan's news in 1990

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Retiring consultant surgeon with Wigan Health Authority, Miss Kate Fussell, centre, receives gifts from Maureen Bunting, breast care sister, on behalf of the Breast Cancer Support Group on Thursday 29th of November 1990.

2. 1190

Retiring consultant surgeon with Wigan Health Authority, Miss Kate Fussell, centre, receives gifts from Maureen Bunting, breast care sister, on behalf of the Breast Cancer Support Group on Thursday 29th of November 1990. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A Wigan Boys' Brigade Battalion Junior Section cross country race at Aspull on Saturday 17th of February 1990.

3. 1990

A Wigan Boys' Brigade Battalion Junior Section cross country race at Aspull on Saturday 17th of February 1990. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Nice to bleat you....six year old Andrew Marsden from St. Wilfrid's Infants School, Standish, makes friends with a two day old lamb during a trip to Greenslate Farm, Billinge, which his school was visiting as part of an "Animals in Winter" topic on Wednesday 17th of January 1990.

4. 1990

Nice to bleat you....six year old Andrew Marsden from St. Wilfrid's Infants School, Standish, makes friends with a two day old lamb during a trip to Greenslate Farm, Billinge, which his school was visiting as part of an "Animals in Winter" topic on Wednesday 17th of January 1990. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice