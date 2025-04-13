Here’s a fascinating collection of pictures taken of Wigan events in that year.
1. People and events making Wigan's news in 1990
. Photo: STAFF
2. 1190
Retiring consultant surgeon with Wigan Health Authority, Miss Kate Fussell, centre, receives gifts from Maureen Bunting, breast care sister, on behalf of the Breast Cancer Support Group on Thursday 29th of November 1990. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1990
A Wigan Boys' Brigade Battalion Junior Section cross country race at Aspull on Saturday 17th of February 1990. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1990
Nice to bleat you....six year old Andrew Marsden from St. Wilfrid's Infants School, Standish, makes friends with a two day old lamb during a trip to Greenslate Farm, Billinge, which his school was visiting as part of an "Animals in Winter" topic on Wednesday 17th of January 1990. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.