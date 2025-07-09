See what was making Wigan's news 22 years ago in 2003

By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Award and cheque presentations figure large in this little collection of Wigan pictures taken back in 2003.

See if you recognise any faces.

Pupils at Hindley Green Community Primary School promote eating five-a-day as fruit is given out at school.

1. RETRO

Pupils at Hindley Green Community Primary School promote eating five-a-day as fruit is given out at school. Photo: staff

2003 - Members of the 25th Wigan Brownies present a cheque for the Mayor's charities, pictured at Wigan Town Hall.

2. RETRO

2003 - Members of the 25th Wigan Brownies present a cheque for the Mayor's charities, pictured at Wigan Town Hall. Photo: staff

Pupils at Ince St William's Junior School

3. RETRO

Pupils at Ince St William's Junior School Photo: staff

2003 - Pupils from St Thomas More RC High School thank ASDA for a donation to the school.

4. RETRO

2003 - Pupils from St Thomas More RC High School thank ASDA for a donation to the school. Photo: staff

