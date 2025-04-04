For older readers this will seem a lot more recent than 43 years ago!
1. Memories of Wigan in 1982
Wigan mayor, Coun. Tom Jones, lays the foundation stone at the old Wigan Hospice off Poolstock Lane on Thursday 20th of May 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell
Participants in a charity soccer match organised by the Railway Hotel on Moss Lane playing fields, Platt Bridge, in aid of MENCAP on Sunday 17th of October 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell
All the pomp and circumstance enthusiastically conveyed by younger members of the audience at a Proms concert with the Cecillian choir and orchestra at the Queens Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 18th of September 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell
