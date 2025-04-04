See what was making Wigan's news in 1982

By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Outdoor fun, shop closures and a fire at Wigan Casino were among the news events caught on camera by our photographers in Wigan in 1982.

For older readers this will seem a lot more recent than 43 years ago!

Wigan mayor, Coun. Tom Jones, lays the foundation stone at the old Wigan Hospice off Poolstock Lane on Thursday 20th of May 1982.

Wigan mayor, Coun. Tom Jones, lays the foundation stone at the old Wigan Hospice off Poolstock Lane on Thursday 20th of May 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell

Participants in a charity soccer match organised by the Railway Hotel on Moss Lane playing fields, Platt Bridge, in aid of MENCAP on Sunday 17th of October 1982.

Participants in a charity soccer match organised by the Railway Hotel on Moss Lane playing fields, Platt Bridge, in aid of MENCAP on Sunday 17th of October 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell

All the pomp and circumstance enthusiastically conveyed by younger members of the audience at a Proms concert with the Cecillian choir and orchestra at the Queens Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 18th of September 1982.

All the pomp and circumstance enthusiastically conveyed by younger members of the audience at a Proms concert with the Cecillian choir and orchestra at the Queens Hall, Wigan, on Saturday 18th of September 1982. Photo: Frank Orrell

